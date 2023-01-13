Tobias Andrew McKee, aged 18, of School Road, Onchan, appeared in court this week charged with three arson-related offences.
He has previously entered ‘no plea’ responses to allegations of arson, arson endangering life, and attempting to destroy or damage by fire.
The second and third allegations can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The case was due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Thursday (January 12), however, advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that the defence wished to challenge the committal.
A hearing to prepare for the committal challenge will now be held on January 26.
Bail continues.