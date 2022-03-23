Heroin possession case to be heard by higher court

A 40-year-old Ramsey man has appeared in court charged with possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Scott Eric Carbutt entered ‘no plea’ responses to that charge, as well as one of possessing criminal property, namely £5,120 in cash, and attempting to remove criminal property from the island, namely £700 in cash.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that it is alleged that 34.8 grams of heroin was found at an address in Ramsey on November 24, along with the £5,120.

A package was also intercepted at the post office in Parliament Street in Ramsey on November 23 and found to contain £700 in cash in a Lego box.

Ms Carroon submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.

A second charge of possessing heroin with intent to supply on January 14 was withdrawn.

Mr Carbutt, who lives in Waterloo Road, was represented by advocate James Peterson, who agreed that the case should be dealt with at the higher court.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committal proceedings will take place on May 17.