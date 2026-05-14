A 29-year-old man has been fined £650 for operating an HGV without an operator’s licence
Jaye Nicholas Martin Birchall admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
The court heard that an inspector saw an HGV registered to the defendant parked at Bay View Road in Port Erin on September 10, which wasn’t displaying an operator’s licence.
It was then seen the following day on Central Promenade in Douglas, and a different vehicle was sighted on a couple of other occasions.
Duty advocate Louise Cooil said that a licence had now effectively been granted, but Birchall couldn’t get the discs until his court case was resolved.
He agreed to pay the fine and costs.