A drink-driver who crashed into a parked car then drove away has been sentenced to community service and banned from driving for five years.
Ian Matthew Moore initially told police he had not been drinking, saying he had only clipped a vehicle.
However, when he was shown the extent of the damage to the other car, the 31-year-old admitted he had consumed alcohol.
He pleaded guilty to drink-driving, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered him to do 180 hours of unpaid work and take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
When officers arrived at the scene, they saw that a parked Nissan Qashqai had been hit so hard it had been pushed 45 degrees clockwise and had damaged a wall.
Part of a number plate had been left behind which was later matched to a company owned Vauxhall Vivaro van which was parked at Stanley Mount West in Ramsey.
The van had also suffered extensive damage and was unlocked but no key was inside.
Police spoke to the owners of the work van who said that Moore was the only driver of the vehicle.
When officers went to Moore’s home at Brookfield Avenue in Ramsey, they were concerned for his welfare so they entered the property using a key which had been left in the porch.
The van’s keys were found on a hall table inside.
Moore was inside, in bed fully clothed and said to be smelling of alcohol.
At 1.40am, he was arrested and when asked if he had consumed any alcohol after arriving home, said: ‘No, only water.’
After being taken to police headquarters, a breathalyser test produced a reading of 108.
The legal limit is 35.
Moore was again asked if he had drunk anything after arriving home and this time claimed he had consumed at least four double whiskies.
During a police interview, he claimed he was sober when he drove, saying he had been playing poker at a friend’s house, who had then dropped him off near his van.
He said he was connecting bluetooth in the van when he clipped a vehicle, but claimed he didn’t see any damage.
However, police then showed him photos of the damage and asked him if it looked like he had ‘clipped’ the Qashqai.
Moore then came clean, saying: ‘No, I had too much to drink and I thought I’d drive the van home.’
He estimated that he had drunk eight pints of bitter, a bottle of whisky and a Long Island iced tea.
He added: ‘I was trying to get away with it. I don’t know why I drove. I didn’t know what I was doing.’
When asked how drunk he was on a scale of one to 10, he answered ‘11’.
Ms Carroon said that the damage was being dealt with by insurers.
The court heard that Moore has no previous convictions.
A probation report said that Moore was a joiner who was going through personal difficulties at the time of the offence.
The report said that Moore had skills which would benefit the community and that he was unlikely to be before the court again.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough handed in letters of reference for her client, as well as one from Moore himself, and asked the court to follow the recommendation of the report, for a community service order.
Ms Myerscough said: ‘I think his name appearing in the paper and him being shamed is probably the worst punishment.’
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Moore: ‘Too frequently people of otherwise good character appear before me, who undergo some moment of madness and give themselves permission to drive after drinking.’
Moore was also ordered to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course and pay £125 prosecution costs.