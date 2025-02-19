Hayley Williams, aged 38, of Springfield Road, Pulrose, is accused of two counts of being involved in the supply of cocaine, as well as being concerned in supplying MDMA, ketamine, and ecstasy.
She is also charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply and introducing articles to the prison, namely two sim cards.
She was represented in court by advocate Louise Cooil.
Her husband, Owen Williams, aged 32, of the same address, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, as well as being involved in the supply of MDMA, ketamine, and cannabis.
He also denied participating in a criminal organisation and introducing articles to the prison, namely the two sim cards.
He was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
Michael John Westhead, aged 41, of Stanley View, Douglas, pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
They all appeared before magistrates recently and will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on March 27.
James Mark Smith, aged 37, whose address was given as the Isle of Man Prison, appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He is charged with being concerned in importing drugs to the island and two counts of being involved in their supply.
He was represented by advocate Peter Taylor, who asked for an adjournment to allow time to review the case papers.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the allegations came about after a covert operation by the police at a hotel in Douglas.
Ms Williams and Mr Smith are currently remanded at the prison, while Mr Williams and Mr Westhead are currently on bail.