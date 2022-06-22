I didn’t waste police time, defendant in ‘siege’ case says

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

Aidan Christopher Bainton, aged 30, of Victoria Road, Port St Mary, has pleaded not guilty to wasting police time.

A pre-trial review will be held in summary court tomorrow (Tuesday).

We previously reported that Mr Bainton is alleged to have made 999 calls to police on June 13, relating to a historical civil matter.

He was then alleged to have made threats to harm himself resulting in police attending his Victoria Road home in Port St Mary.

After officers arrived, Mr Bainton is accused of holding a Jerry can, which was marked as containing petrol, and sparking a lighter six times, saying: ‘If I have any thought you will enter, this is going everywhere.’

Neighbours were evacuated and police negotiators and the fire service attended the scene.

The road was closed, with a siege said to have lasted six-and-a-half hours before police forced entry to the property.

The Jerry can was later found to not have contained petrol.