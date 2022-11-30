A 56-year-old man has admitted drug-trafficking and money laundering after more than a kilo of cannabis was found in his work van.
Frank John Thomas said he committed the offences because he owes more than £100,000 to a drug dealer.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, one of possessing criminal property, namely £13,985 in cash, and one count of possessing cannabis.
He will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 6 next year.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police stopped Thomas while he was driving a Renault Kangoo van on November 24 at 5.40pm, on Kensington Road in Douglas.
Officers reported a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle and Thomas and his passenger were subsequently detained.
Referring to his passenger, Thomas then told police: ‘There is a kilo of cannabis under the seat. It has nothing to do with him.’
The vehicle was seized and searched, with officers finding 1,120.6 grams of cannabis bush, which they valued at £22,412, and 111.6 grams of cannabis resin, which they said was worth £637.
Also found were scales, phones, vacuum packaging, and eight separate bundles of cash, which totalled £13,985.
Thomas’s home was searched and a further 8.4 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £168, was found.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was too serious to be sentenced in summary court.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers agreed that the case should go to the higher court and handed in a basis of plea for his client.
Mr Rodgers said the possession and the money laundering offences would have been suitable for summary court, but agreed that the possession with intent to supply offences meant that it would have to go to the higher court.
The advocate said that Thomas had been pressured into committing the offences because of a drug debt of more than £100,000 relating to previous drug-related offences.
Thomas, who lives at Hillside Avenue in Douglas, said that the dealer involved had injured people in the past.
Mr Rodgers submitted a bail application saying that Thomas would not be a risk of committing further offences, as it would be foolhardy for anyone to engage in putting him under more pressure while he was involved in court proceedings and on the police’s radar.
However, prosecutor Ms Carroon said that she was not satisfied that any bail conditions would stop a further approach by dealers.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes refused bail, saying Thomas may be under more pressure as he had now lost the cash and drugs. She told him: ‘Frankly, the dealer does not care about you and the consequences for you.’