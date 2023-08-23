A 29-year-old man has admitted stealing a neighbour’s post and lager from from a supermarket.
Gary Robert Bowie pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and will be sentenced on October 3.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that a parcel containing vaping products had been ordered by the complainant online, on May 10.
It was delivered to the communal area at a property at Brookhill Road, Ramsey, where the complainant and Bowie both live.
However, the intended recipient never received it.
Police executed a search warrant at Bowie’s address, acting on information received.
They found the vaping products, valued at £51.99, in a drawer there.
During a police interview, Bowie claimed that he had bought the items from an associate, but had no proof, and would not identify him.
On August 2, Bowie was seen leaving Shoprite in Ramsey, carrying a four-pack of Carling lager, without paying.
CCTV footage was viewed and confirmed this.
He was arrested and answered ‘no comment’ to all questions during a police interview.
Defence advocate John Wright asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, with input from mental health services and the drug and alcohol team.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address and to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.