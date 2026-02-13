Stephen Binding appeared before magistrates on February 12, pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, as well as criminal damage relating to the officer’s broken glasses.
A charge of possessing cannabis was withdrawn by the prosecution.
He has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
The court heard that Binding, whose address was given as the prison, was arrested at the probation accommodation Tromode House, where he was residing on October 28, initially in connection with possessing cannabis.
After being taken to police headquarters, Binding said: ‘I’m really going to kick off in a minute,’ then tried to gouge an officer’s eyes, and bite and headbutt him.
He struck him several times and the incident resulted in a small fragment of bone breaking in the officer’s elbow.
The officer's glasses, valued at £30, were broken.
Binding was restrained using Pava spray.
Afterwards he said: ‘I’m on licence for five years. I’m going to Jurby for it, so I might as well make it worthwhile.’
He was jailed for six years in April 2022 for stabbing a police officer, an incident which occurred in September 2021.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that the latest offence should be committed to the higher court for sentencing.
Binding was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who said that the case was borderline, but considering the guilty pleas, was just about suitable to remain in summary court.
Ms Myerscough said that a probation report will be requested before sentencing.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Binding to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He will appear there on February 20.