A 41-year-old man who threatened a paramedic has been put on probation for 12 months.
David Samuel Anderson admitted provoking behaviour after swearing at the medic and telling him: ‘I’m going to kill you.’
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that emergency services were called to Regent Street in Douglas on February 21, at 1.30pm, after a report of Anderson’s ‘bizarre’ behaviour.
An ambulance arrived and paramedics found him slouched on a chair in Thai Taste Street Food, but said that he appeared to be unconscious.
Anderson was roused but then started swearing at the paramedics, clenching his fists, and acting aggressively.
They went outside and contacted the police, but then one of the medics returned to the restaurant to check on his welfare, only to be told by Anderson: ‘I’m going to kill you.’
Mr Swain said that there was no explanation as to why he was behaving like that, but it was suspected it was due to intoxication.
Police arrived and Anderson was subsequently arrested.
In September 2022, Anderson was fined £200 for threatening behaviour after swearing at a woman who was with her child, and in July 2022, he was fined £200 for being drunk in a public place.
A probation report said that Anderson was originally from Scotland and had moved to the island in 2001.
He was said to have a number of previous convictions, mostly related to alcohol.
Anderson told probation that he had had alcohol issues for a number of years, and around the time of the latest offence, had received some bad news about a family member which had led to an increase in his drinking.
He said that he had recently referred himself to Motiv8 and the probation report recommended a period of supervision, to support him.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode entered a basis of plea on behalf of his client, in which Anderson said he was intoxicated and had fallen asleep on a chair in the restaurant.
He said he could not recall being abusive or aggressive to the paramedics, and had not used any violence, but accepted that they may have felt threatened.
Mr Kermode asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said: ‘Alcohol is the live issue in terms of the commission of this offence and other offences.’
The advocate said that Anderson wanted to apologise to the paramedics.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Anderson: ‘It seems to me, looking at your record from recent years, all your offending involves alcohol.
‘You were abusive and threatening towards paramedics. I accept the offence was committed in a drunken state but that doesn’t lessen it.
‘Had violence been used you would likely have been facing custody today.’
Anderson, who lives at Head Road in Douglas, must also pay prosecution costs of £125 at a rate of £20 per week, deducted from benefits.