A 31-year-old man who punched his wife has pleaded guilty to common assault on a female.
Diogo Miguel Monteiro Ramos hit the woman in the face causing her nose to bleed.
Two other charges, of domestic abuse and property damage, were withdrawn after he entered his guilty plea to the assault.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Ramos will be sentenced on August 31 in summary court when a restraining order will also be sought by the prosecution.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Ramos had been out drinking on August 27 last year when he returned to his address at Cushag Road in Douglas.
He was said to have started throwing things around and swearing at his wife.
When his wife asked him what was going on, he continued to be abusive, then broke the television set.
He grabbed the woman, hitting her on the arms, and threw her onto the sofa as he continued to insult her.
She fled to the bedroom but Ramos followed, then threw her onto the bed before punching her in the face, causing an injury to her eye and her nose to bleed.
Ms Carroon said that no lasting injury had been caused, but a restraining order would be sought when sentencing takes place.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode entered a basis of plea for his client, in which Ramos said they had been married for 11 years and admitted that he had arrived home intoxicated.
He said that he had been upset over personal issues and admitted he had punched his wife once to the face, with other punches landing on her arms.
Mr Kermode said that his client was admitting that the extent of the violence was a punch to the face, strikes on the arms, and some grabbing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions not to contact the victim and to contact probation and co-operate with the preparation of the report.