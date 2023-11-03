A Douglas man has admitted driving while under the influence of cocaine, ecstasy, diazepam, and benzoylecgonine.
Paul Shields also pleaded guilty to possessing heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, methadone, and diazepam.
The 46-year-old also admitted taking a vehicle without consent, careless driving, having no insurance, and having no driving licence, bringing his total number of guilty pleas to 13.
He denied one other offence of money laundering in relation to £1,100 and a pre-trial review will be held for that in summary court on December 21.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that Shields stole a Toyota Yaris on June 8 from an address at Derby Road in Douglas.
He drove it to Port Erin but then hit a BMW which was parked on Port Erin promenade.
Shields drove away but then stopped on Marina Lane.
Police arrived and saw the defendant discard something, which was later found to be a wrap of brown powder.
He was arrested and said: ‘I was the driver. I was coming back.’
Shields was described as slurring his words, but a breathalyser test gave a zero reading.
A large amount of cash was found in his possession but he said: ‘That’s my rent money.’
Shields was taken to police headquarters and a strip search was undertaken, during which police found a golf ball sized bag in his backside.
He said: ‘I didn’t know that was there. It’s only ketamine.’
Shields was taken to accident and emergency due to the drugs found internally.
A search of his home, at Mona Terrace, found seven bottles of methadone, which were prescribed to someone else who did not live at the property, as well as diazepam.
The total amount of heroin found was 0.8 grams, valued by police at between £100 and £200.
The drug found in his anus was 5.1 grams of ecstasy, valued at £204.
Cocaine weighing 1.8 grams, valued by police at £180, was also found.
Blood samples were taken from the defendant which later produced the following results.
1,295 for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. The legal limit is 50.
46 for cocaine, where the legal limit is 10.
616 for diazepam, where the limit is 550, and 150 for ecstasy, where the legal limit is 10.
Ms Cubbon submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing, bearing in mind the low quantities of drugs found, and said that she would look into whether the crown would proceed with the money laundering charge, in light of the 13 other guilty pleas.
Defence advocate David Reynolds agreed that the case should remain in the lower court.
Sentencing for the 13 guilty pleas will take place after the outcome of the money laundering allegation.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions for the defendant to live at his home address and not to drive.