A 27-year-old man from Latvia has appeared in court charged with theft of a set of Airpods.
Pavels Malisevs, from Riga, is alleged to have stolen the item while working for the Steam Packet on the Manxman.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on May 23, after the complainant said that she left her wireless Bluetooth earbuds, said to be worth £143, on board the vessel.
Mr Malisevs denied the allegation during a police interview.
The case was adjourned until August 22, at the request of duty advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, to allow time for the defendant to seek further legal advice.
Bail was granted with a recognisance of £2,500.