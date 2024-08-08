The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IoMSPC) has opened applications for two ‘deck rating apprentices’ for the very first time.
The new apprenticeships, which are open to island residents only, provide training which can lead to certifications and practical experience, giving budding seafarers the opportunity to play a role in the running of the Steam Packet’s operations.
A spokesperson from the Steam Packet said: ‘A deck rating apprentice is a trainee position, where individuals learn the fundamental duties necessary for the safe and efficient operation of a vessel.
‘The role is a vital part of the navigation department, assisting in a variety of tasks including watch-keeping, maintaining safety and performing practical seafaring duties.’
The deck rating apprenticeships will begin in September and take roughly two and a half years to complete.
For more information and to apply for the apprenticeship, you can visit Steam Packet’s website at https://www.steam-packet.com/blog/applications-open-for-deck-rating-apprenticeships/