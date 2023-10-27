A teenager has been jailed for five years and nine months for a vicious stabbing which left his victim needing surgery to remove part of their bowel.
Callum Kelly armed himself with large kitchen knife when two cousins arrived at his house on Spring Valley Road, Pulrose, ‘tooled up’ with a hammer and knuckleduster.
The incident, which took place in the early hours of July 13, 2022, followed a falling out involving drugs and all involved were aged just 17 at the time.
Kelly filmed himself on his iPhone giving chase before one of the teenagers tripped and fell.
The jury at his trial watched a slow motion video of the moment he plunged the knife into his victim.
Kelly, now 19, claimed at his trial that he had acted in self-defence.
But this was rejected by the seven-strong jury who unanimously convicted him of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
The court heard that the victim had undergone surgery to remove part of his bowel.
Following the stabbing attack, Kelly had fled on foot after disposing of the weapon, and then caught a taxi to Marathon Road in Douglas to recover his stash of drugs.
He was arrested by police following a chase and a search of his rucksack found a large bag containing 13 wraps of cannabis bush together with £7,325 in cash.
There was a total of 9,308g of cannabis with a street value of £18,606. Kelly admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply and a charge of money laundering.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said the stabbing could have potentially taken a young man’s life. But he urged the court to take into account his client’s youth and immaturity.
‘This is a young man who has certainly lost his way,’ he said. Urging the Deemster not to impose a deterrent sentence, he pointed out: ’The Isle of Man is not awash with youth knife crime.’
Deemster Graeme Cook jailed Kelly for a total of five years for the wounding offence and a further nine months to run consecutively for the drugs and money laundering offences.
The Deemster said there had been an element of premeditation with Kelly arming himself before going out to confront his victim and inflicting a ‘grave’ injury while they were on the ground.
Kelly will have to serve two thirds of his jail term before is eligible for automatic release but can apply for parole at the half-way point.