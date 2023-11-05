A teenager who made threats about his ex’s new partner has admitted a domestic abuse offence.
Jonjo Watson told his former girlfriend he would slit her new boyfriend’s throat.
The 19-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge, but on Tuesday (October 31) when a pre-trial review was due to be held, he changed his plea to guilty.
He will be sentenced on December 12 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Watson, who lives at Marathon Road in Douglas, was in a relationship with the complainant between August 2020 and February 2022.
In July 2023, he sent numerous messages to her, threatening to take their child to the UK.
She said she was distressed by his repeated messaging but just replied: ‘Ok’, to everything he said.
On August 20, she was with her new boyfriend in their car when they saw Watson nearby in his Mazda Miata.
He parked around nine cars behind them and then got out and headed towards them.
The woman and her partner drove off as Watson approached their vehicle, saying they wanted to avoid him.
She parked the car at a different location but then saw Watson drive past again.
He then started ringing her numerous times.
She eventually answered and Watson said: ‘Who’s that guy in your car?
‘The first thing I’m going to do is slit his throat.
‘They’re not threats, they’re promises.’
The male in the car started recording the conversation as Watson demanded to know where he was, and threatened to go to his address.
He was subsequently arrested and when interviewed, handed in a prepared statement, denying abusive behaviour.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact the complainant or witnesses, not to enter the road where she lives, to contact probation services and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.