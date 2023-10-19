A teen who twice breached a domestic abuse protection order has been sentenced to 14 days in custody.
Rosie Ruth Cooper admitted the breaches and was sentenced to seven days for each by High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
She has already spent the equivalent of 16 days on remand, so will be time served.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that 17-year-old Cooper was issued with the protection order on September 25, which prohibited her from having any contact with a named male.
However, on September 26, police were called to the male’s flat in Douglas after a report that Cooper was there.
Officers attended and found her hiding in a wardrobe.
On October 3, Cooper was seen walking around Tesco with the male and she was subsequently arrested.
The court heard that Cooper had been in custody at White Hoe adolescent secure unit since October 3.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘Two people met up and walked around a supermarket together.
‘The male contacted her. Ms Cooper has done the equivalent of a 16 day sentence in respect of this.
‘The male doesn’t seem to be phoning the police when he meets her.’
Cooper has also previously pleaded not guilty to common assault and provoking behaviour and a pre-trial review is set to be held in summary court on November 28.
Bail in relation to those allegations to be granted to the adolescent non-secure unit was agreed.