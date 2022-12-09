A man who crashed his car at a roundabout and left it there while he went on holiday has been fined £1,200.
Connor Daniel Beecham hit a roundabout and knocked a concrete cannon from its seating, but abandoned the Honda Civic and went to Jamaica the next morning on a family holiday.
The 28-year-old labourer pleaded guilty to careless driving, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to report an accident.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with eight penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court how Beecham, who lives at Head Road in Douglas, was driving his Honda Civic on October 2 at 11pm.
He was involved in a single vehicle collision at the junction of Parade Street and Lord Street, hitting a kerb and a roundabout.
His car also caused a concrete cannon to move from its seating.
Beecham abandoned the vehicle which was later found by police, who called out the search and rescue team due to concerns for his welfare.
Investigations found that he had left the island the following morning on the ferry to go onward to Jamaica.
On October 28, Beecham returned and attended a voluntary interview at police headquarters where he admitted the offences.
Ms Hunt said that no estimate of the cost of the damage caused had been received from the Department of Infrastructure so no claim for compensation could be made.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said: ‘The facts initially don’t make good reading but we would ask the court to take into account that Mr Beecham has been offence free for more than a decade.
‘He had got prearranged travel for a few hours after the incident. A prearranged family holiday, paid for by his mother to celebrate a family birthday.
‘He panicked and it was fight or flight. It was not a case that he left the island to escape.
‘There was prebooked travel to Jamaica. He was fully co-operative thereafter.’
Ms Myerscough said that her client was not currently working but was a labourer and was seeking employment.
‘The vehicle was scrapped and he hasn’t driven since the incident,’ said the advocate.
‘It was an error of judgement and he is remorseful.’
Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft told him: ‘I’m sure you realise it was extremely stupid to leave your vehicle embedded in a roundabout before going on your trip.’
Beecham was fined £400 for each of the three offences and also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £20 per week.