A domestic abuser who breached a restraining order and a suspended sentence has been jailed for eight and a half months.
Appearing before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood, 36-year-old Druggan was sentenced to 20 weeks’ custody for the latest breach, and had his previous 14-week suspended sentence activated in full.
The Deputy High Bailiff told Druggan: ‘I’ve seen the messages, they are vile and extremely abusive.
‘You were given a chance on the last occasion, I’m afraid there will not be another one.’
A Domestic Abuse Protection Order was initially issued in April 2025, prohibiting Druggan from contacting his ex.
In October 2025, he was handed the suspended sentence after breaching that order by sending her messages, including one saying: ‘I’ll rain pain on you.’
However, Druggan still continued to contact the woman over a number of months.
She said that she felt frightened and intimidated by him, and felt that she had no choice but to respond to him at times.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that it was acknowledged that there were serious aggravating factors in the case, and the impact they had had on the victim.
However, Mr Kermode said that, although there had been frequent calls, some had been initiated by the victim.
The advocate said that Druggan had been working as a plasterer, and that job would remain open to him if he was not jailed.
Mr Kermode asked the court to consider the article eight human rights of the defendant’s young son, who he said Druggan saw two or three times a week.
A letter was handed in from another partner of the defendant’s which said she had never experienced similar behaviour from him.
Mr Kermode referred to a letter written by Druggan, in relation to his child, in which he said: ‘Because of me he is not getting time with me.
‘It breaks my heart, that’s down to me.’
Mr Kermode said: ‘The penny has dropped. He realises now the profound impact on his son.’
A probation report referred to 'problematic alcohol consumption', and Mr Kermode added: ‘He freely admits most of his previous offending is linked to alcohol misuse.
‘He accepts he’s been very foolish and disrespectful to the court.
‘That route is more appropriate than going back to prison.’
His risk of reoffending was also classed as medium.
Druggan was said to have already spent 42 days in custody while on remand.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said: ‘Pretty much most of what has been said today, was said on the last occasion.
‘It rings a little hollow.
‘The breach was blatant and consistent.’
A new 12-month restraining order has also been issued.