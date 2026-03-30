Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were on patrol on Barrack Street in Douglas, on March 8, at 1.50am.
Twenty-year-old Sealey was seen fighting with another male.
Officers spoke to the other male, but Sealey walked off to the junction of Ridgeway Street and Victoria Street.
Police arrested him but he pulled away and ran off, before being apprehended in Market Street.
When interviewed, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that her client was not drunk, and had only consumed one alcoholic drink.
Ms Shimmin said that the other male had been given a caution, which showed that the incident had obviously been deemed low level.
The advocate said that Sealey had initially stayed at the scene, and was spoken to regarding a common assault, but had been allowed to leave as it was understood he was the victim.
Ms Shimmin said that he was then arrested and had made the silly and regretful decision to run.
The advocate said that her client had only gone a short distance down the road, so it had not been a long pursuit, and no injuries had been caused.
Magistrates fined Sealey, who lives at Marashen Crescent, Port Erin, £150 for each offence, and also ordered prosecution costs of £125.
Magistrates chair Lisa Horton told the defendant: ‘Only having one drink, I can’t imagine at which point you thought it was a good idea to make a run from the police.
‘It was a silly thing to do.’
Sealey agreed to pay at a rate of £50 per week.