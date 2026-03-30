A man who denies failing to provide a breath sample has had his trial date moved.
Samuel Joseph Corkill was due to face a summary court trial on March 23, but due to the unavailability of a witness, it will now be held on June 25.
Corkill, 39, of Marathon Road, Douglas, had also previously denied driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, but has now changed that plea to guilty.
Appearing before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on March 17, the defendant opted to represent himself.
The court heard that he will argue that he had suffered a head injury and didn’t recall being asked to provide the sample.
The incident occurred on June 27 last year.
Bail continues.