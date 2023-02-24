Myles Wallace appeared in the Court of General Gaol Delivery today via video link.
He was jailed for three years and 11 months last month after the police found 36.95g of the class A substance in his home at Cronk Elfin.
The police later seized his mobile phone to obtain the proceeds of his dealings, some of which were in cryptocurrency accounts.
The benefit figure, which is how much was made via criminal activity, was £33,456.60.
The available amount, which is formed of the entirety of the defendant’s current assets, is £406.64.
This means an asessment of the defendant's financial situation has been made and he defendant must pay a certain figure to the courts.
Wallace has up to two months to pay the amount or he will have six weeks added onto his sentence.