A Jurby woman who drove under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,500 and banned from the roads for two years.
Megan Louise Fielden, 28, was stopped by police on the Mountain Road on January 29.
She appeared before magistrates, admitting the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of the ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police stopped the defendant while she was driving an Audi A3, at 8.30pm, at Ramsey Hairpin.
When officers spoke to her, they described Fielden as having glazed eyes and smelling of cannabis.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the drug and she was subsequently arrested.
Fielden, who lives at Ballavarran Road, gave a sample of blood at police headquarters, which was sent to the UK for analysis and later produced a reading of 3.4, above the legal limit of two.
In July 2023, she was jailed at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for 30 months, for drug dealing while she was on a suspended sentence.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that the defendant was now prescribed medicinal cannabis, so was no longer breaking the law.
Mr Wood said it was unclear why Fielden had been pulled over by the police at the Hairpin, as there didn’t appear to have been any criticism of her driving, and there had not been an accident.
‘These will be words your Worships hear time and time again, but she felt ok to drive,’ said the advocate.
Mr Wood asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea, and added that, although Fielden was on licence at the time of the drug driving offence, probation services had not asked for her to be returned to prison.
Magistrates also ordered her to pay £125 prosecution costs.