Jet-skier’s lover in court again

A 31-year-old woman from Anagh Coar has admitted being drunk and disorderly.

Jessica Marguerita Radcliffe is already due to be sentenced for previous offences on June 9 by magistrates.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks adjourned the sentencing of the latest offence to the same date so all her offences can be sentenced together.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that the latest incident took place on May 7.

Police were on patrol in Regent Street in Douglas at 12.40am when they came across Radcliffe involved in an altercation with another woman.

Radcliffe was swearing and shouting ‘I’ll kill you’ as she attempted to grab the other woman.

She was said to be smelling of alcohol and had glazed eyes.

Officers tried to calm her down but she refused and then tried to punch the other woman.

She was subsequently arrested and made no reply after caution.

Radcliffe is due to be sentenced on June 9, for earlier offences of assaulting a police officer and obstructing police.

In July last year, she was jailed for eight months for assault causing actual bodily harm after attacking a woman in her own home.

Radcliffe, who lives at Cushag Road, Anagh Coar, Douglas, previously made the news when a man claimed to have jet-skied to the island from Scotland to see her during a lockdown period.

Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client was due to meet probation services in relation to the earlier matters, so it would be best if all matters were dealt with at the same time.