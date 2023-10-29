A 33-year-old Ramsey man has been fined £550 for driving without insurance.
Terrance Ranard Hubbard admitted the offence and also had his licence endorsed with five penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Hubbard was driving a Vauxhall Zafira on Queen’s Pier Road in Ramsey, on August 10 when he was stopped by police.
The self-employed joiner was given five days to produce his driving documents, but on August 18 presented an insurance policy which didn’t cover him to drive the Zafira.
Mr Kane said that Hubbard, who lives at Brookhill Road, did have insurance for his own vehicle, but not the one being driven.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that Hubbard was driving his grandmother’s car and had mistakenly thought that his policy covered him to drive it.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £25 per week.