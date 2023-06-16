A 39-year-old ‘joker’ who swore at police on a bus has been fined £500.
Byron McBurnie pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that McBurnie was on a bus at Market Square in Castletown on June 4, at 7.50pm, heading to Port Erin.
There was a large number of passengers on board and police officers got on.
McBurnie was said to be wearing no top and when he saw the officers, said: ‘Why the **** are you on the bus?’
He was warned about his language as children were also present but McBurnie then said: ‘If I can’t swear, then I’ll abuse you.’
He continued to use the ‘F’ word, and was said to be drinking from a can and acting belligerently, which resulted in him being arrested.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said: ‘Mr McBurnie had been on a family day out to the fair in Douglas.
‘He then went to the gardens in Bushy’s.
‘He was with his girlfriend, who hadn’t been drinking, and children.’
Ms Dodge said that her client was only two stops from his destination when he was arrested.
McBurnie said that he had been encouraging the bikers on board to sing with him and had not seen posts about the police’s intention to use public transport during TT.
‘He was being a joker,’ said the advocate.
‘He is not someone who is in and out of court. He spent a night in custody.’
Ms Dodge urged magistrates to impose a financial penalty.
Magistrates ordered McBurnie, who lives at Vicarage Close in Ballabeg, to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week.