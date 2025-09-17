A 47-year-old woman has been fined £600 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises at Kiki Lounge cocktail bar.
Julia Kjamjarja, of Mona Street, Douglas, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on September 16 and pleaded guilty to the offence.
She was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Kjamjarja sat outside Kiki's Lounge, in the licensed area, on Douglas Quay, on July 13 at 6pm.
She was said to have approached a woman at another table, and was involved in a verbal altercation, which then prompted the woman to speak to staff.
Kjamjarja was asked to leave the premises by the bar supervisor, who took a glass from her table.
However, as he did, she grabbed his wrist and refused to let go, or leave the bar.
When interviewed the next day, the defendant said she'd been on the beach, then had drunk two beers in the British pub, and one at Kiki's Lounge.
Kjamjarja claimed that she may have been suffering from sunstroke or tiredness, or that her drink had been spiked.
She said she was a black belt in karate, so grabbing the barman's wrist had been an automatic response to someone taking something from her.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that, at the time, the defendant had been working nightshifts, and had just finished five consecutive nights.
She said that Kjamjarja had spent a considerable amount of time in the sun, and had not anticipated drinking would have such an effect on her.
Ms Lobb said that her client had spent a night in the cells as a result of her arrest.
Kjamjarja will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.