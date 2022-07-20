Kicking a police officer in the face was an accident

A woman who kicked a police officer in the face has been handed a suspended sentence.

Sophie Michelle Susan Sinead Lane admitted assaulting the officer as well as being drunk and disorderly outside Bordello on Douglas promenade.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes sentenced Lane to 12 weeks custody, suspended for two years.

She also ordered the 26-year-old to pay £200 compensation to the officer as well as £125 prosecution costs.

As we have previously reported, Lane was initially involved in an altercation inside the Loch Promenade nightspot on March 27 at 3.20am.

As a result, she was ejected from the bar by security staff and police were called.

When officers arrived, Lane was said to be shouting and swearing outside.

She was subsequently arrested and taken to a police van.

However, she then kicked out, catching one of the officers above the eye with her heel.

The officer was said to have suffered swelling and reddening as a result of the kick.

The court heard that Lane, who lives at Ballacannell, Laxey, has no previous convictions.

Defence advocate Jane Gray entered a basis of plea on behalf of her client, in which Lane said she had not deliberately kicked the police officer and that her actions had been reckless.

Ms Gray asked the court to consider the article eight human rights of Lane’s three children, and said that she had suffered from mental health issues.

A probation report assessed Lane as a low risk of re-offending and of harm to others.

Lane was said to be due to start a dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) course for which she had been waiting a year.

Ms Gray said: ‘The assault was not intentional. The injuries sustained were minor.

‘She accepted responsibility and entered guilty pleas.’

The advocate added that Lane did not drink very often and described the incident as a ‘one-off’.

High Bailiff Mrs Hughes said that grounds to suspend the sentence were, the article eight human rights of Lane’s children, her mental health issues, and the fact that she had no previous convictions.