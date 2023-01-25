Donovan Bradley Kitching, aged 38, this week appeared in court via video link from the prison.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer and one of resisting arrest.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that it is alleged that Mr Kitching took hold of two officers by the throat after they attended his address in Tynwald Street in Douglas on January 12.
It was said that Pava spray was used to restrain him during the incident.
Defence advocate David Reynolds made an application for bail, saying it was going to be some time until a trial.
Mr Reynolds said that police had gone to his client’s address after allegations made by another party, which Mr Kitching had denied, and which had not been proceeded with.
The advocate said that his client would lose his accommodation if he was remanded and was in employment.
However, High Bailiff Jayne Hughes refused bail, saying that she did not consider the Tynwald Road address appropriate, but said that she would consider a bail application to Tromode House, the probation accommodation.
The case was adjourned until January 31 when a trial date in summary court will be set.
Mr Kitching was jailed for 10 years in October 2014 after he admitted causing the death of Gwen Valentine, who was walking in the countryside, by dangerous driving.
At the time of the accident, he was under licence, having been released from jail three weeks earlier after serving a six-year sentence for aggravated burglary.