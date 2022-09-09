Labourer breached licensing ban

Subscribe newsletter
A 25-year-old labourer from Douglas has been fined £300 for breaching a licensing ban.
Connor Lloyd Jackson admitted the offence while a second charge, of failing to leave licensed premises, was withdrawn by the prosecution.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Jackson was banned from entering licensed premises for two years in November last year. However, prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that Jackson, who lives at Pulrose Road, was at 1886 bar in Regent Street on June 19 at 1.35am.
He was initially arrested on an unrelated matter which was not proceeded with but was then charged with breaching his licensing ban.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that police body-worn camera footage showed that his client was outside 1886 but on the ramp.
Mr Clegg said that the licensed premises area had been extended during TT.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine within one month.