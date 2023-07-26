A landlady has admitted six counts of contravening fire regulations at a property.
Deborah Anne Perry had six other counts of the same offence against her withdrawn.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that Perry is the owner of Cambridge House, at Waterloo Road in Ramsey.
She lives there herself and there is one other occupant, in a separate flat.
On October 24, an inspection of the property was made after concerns were raised with environmental health, by the occupant at the property.
A fire officer took part in the inspection and found the following contraventions of fire regulations.
No monthly inspection had been carried out to check a fire alarm panel was active and operational.
No monthly inspection had been carried out to check if an emergency lighting system was active and operational.
The separation between the basement ceiling and flat above was compromised, so it did not provide 60 minutes of fire resistance.
None of the doors in the ground floor flat were FD30 doors as required.
There was no fire blanket in the kitchen of the ground floor flat.
No signs or notices, regarding instructions in the case of a fire, were in the ground floor flat.
Mr Robinson said that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing, where it is a finable only offence, but the maximum penalty which can be imposed is £10,000 per offence.
The prosecutor said that Perry had been written to in 2009 and had confirmed that the property would not be used as flats and would remain a single property domestic dwelling.
In January 2023, Perry attended a voluntary interview at police headquarters and said she had bought the property in 1995.
She said she had previously wanted to turn it into flats but then her plans changed.
She said she had employed someone to manage the project, but claimed she had been ‘ripped off’.
Perry said that, in 2016, she had spoken to someone who had wanted somewhere to live, but said she had told him that Cambridge House was not a registered flat.
She said that he had said he was happy with that and that he had nowhere to live.
Perry said she had believed the fire system was working and that she had employed someone to undertake work on the doors, who had advised her what to put in.
Regarding the ceiling, she said that it had been like that for a long time.
She admitted there was no fire blanket in the kitchen.
Perry was represented in court by defence advocate Michael Jelski who said that the prosecution facts were accepted.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes adjourned sentencing until August 1
Bail was granted.