Manx Rock Ltd has been appointed as the new operator after a competitive tender process, taking over from Ramsey Commissioners.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has been consulting with northern local authorities on future governance arrangements, with a joint board identified as the preferred option.
Costs are also expected to rise, with DoI Minister Tim Crookall telling Members of the House of Keys last month that increases are likely to be ‘something along the lines of 20%’.
Residents in the north have faced around a month without access to the facility during the transition period.
The government confirmed on social media that the site will reopen seven days a week, from 9am to 4pm. However, the reuse section will remain closed for now.