A section of the A18 Mountain Road is set to reopen later today (Friday) as preparation work continues ahead of this year’s Isle of Man TT.
The Department of Infrastructure has confirmed that the stretch between Ramsey and the Bungalow will reopen at 4pm, despite challenging weather conditions earlier in the day.
In an update, Highway Services said progress on the route had gone well, even with persistent hill mist affecting the area.
However, the section between the Bungalow and the Creg Ny Baa will remain closed for now while resurfacing work is completed.
The DOI said a section at the end of the road is currently being resurfaced and the new surface will need to cure overnight before it is safe for traffic to use.
Further work is planned for Saturday morning (April 18), when line marking and road stud installation will take place.
Once that work has been completed, the full route from Ramsey to the Creg Ny Baa is expected to reopen.
The department said the timing will depend on conditions, with the surface needing to be dry enough for line marking paint and verge studs to be applied.
It added that the current weather forecast gives ‘some cause for optimism’.
Updates on the full reopening will be shared via social media and roadside matrix signs, while the latest information will also be available on the government’s roadworks website.
The works form part of ongoing preparations for the Isle of Man TT, which is now less than 40 days away.