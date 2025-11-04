The government’s public consultation on the application to develop the first offshore windfarm in Isle of Man territorial waters closes on Tuesday, November 18.
The consultation regarding the proposed development off the north-east coast launched in late August, when the Council of Ministers announced they had accepted the proposal from Moor Vannin Offshore Windfarm Limited for examination under the Marine Infrastructure Management Act 2016.
- Read the application, see the application process, find out what to include in a response to the consultation and how to submit it.
- Register as an interested party to be kept informed of all meetings held during application examination phases. Those who submit a response to the consultation may be invited to attend hearings and meetings held as part of the application examination.
At the end of the consultation, the application and all consultation responses will be referred to a panel of independent experts, known as the examining body. Their role is to conduct the examination of the application, hold public hearings and submit a recommendation to the Council of Ministers.
You can respond to the consultation online at mima.gov.im; downloading a form from the website and returning it by email it to [email protected]; Collecting a paper copy of the form from 3rd Floor, Government Offices, Bucks Hill, Douglas and return it to the case manager at the same address or by responding to the consultation directly at consult.gov.im
Paper copies of the application are available at Douglas and Ramsey Town libraries.
Please contact the Cabinet Office by emailing [email protected] with questions about the consultation.
Any specific questions about the application itself should be sent to Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm Limited at [email protected].