A lorry driver has avoided prison after arguing he only received an ounce of weed for allowing his address to be used to send over cannabis worth £80,000.
Liam Waldrum, 29, appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to being concerned in importing the drug to the island.
The court heard how a brown parcel was intercepted at the Isle of Man Post Office on May 8, 2025, after a police sniffer dog indicated the package was suspicious.
The package was addressed to Waldrum and it was scanned which showed it contained cannabis. It was later found to consist of 4,007.5g of the drug with a street value of £81,150.
Waldrum, of Slieau Ree Apartments in Union Mills, was arrested. His home was searched where a small amount of cannabis, along with weighing scales and a mobile phone were seized.
While admitting the offence, Waldrum provided a basis of plea in which he said he did not order the drugs himself and only allowed his address to be used for which he received an ounce of cannabis – worth around £500.
In mitigation, advocate Ian Kermode said his client has a child who he sees twice a week and is employed as a lorry driver. He argued Waldrum would lose his job and home if he was sent to prison.
Mr Kermode said: ‘My client regrets his actions and is sorry for the part he has played in the drug trade. But his child does not deserve to suffer because of my client’s stupidity.’
Deemster Graeme Cook decided to give Waldrum a second chance by suspending his 22-month prison sentence for two years with two years’ supervision