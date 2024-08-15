A 21-year-old man has been fined £100 for being drunk in a public place.
Joshua Thomas Gilardoni was arrested on Loch Promenade on August 8.
He was described as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol.
Police said that they had concerns over his welfare, so he was subsequently arrested.
Gilardoni, who lives at Victoria Road in Douglas, is already subject to a probation order, imposed in January for resisting arrest.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
‘Mr Gilardoni says he remembers little from that night,’ said the advocate.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £40 per month.