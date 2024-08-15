A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to being involved in supplying cannabis bush.
Michael William Glover appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, August 13.
He admitted being concerned in the supply of 50 grams of the class B drug.
Two other charges, of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis resin, were withdrawn by the prosecution in light of the guilty plea to the bush offence.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode.
Glover, whose address was given as the Isle of Man Prison, is already due to be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on August 29 for an offence of wounding.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that the drug offence should also be committed to the higher court.
The Deputy High Bailiff declined summary court jurisdiction and the drug offence will now be sentenced on the same date.
No bail application was made and Glover is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.