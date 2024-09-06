A 38-year-old man accused of making threats to kill has been granted bail.
Christopher Robert Franklin, formerly of Mona Drive, Douglas, had previously been remanded in custody as he had no suitable bail address.
However, on Thursday, September 5, he was released after a new address was put forward by his defence advocate.
Mr Franklin is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on October 15.
The prosecution alleged that he sent Facebook messages to his ex-partner on July 17 and August 13, saying: ‘Tell that bald c*** I’ll cut him up’ and ‘I’ll stab him right in the heart.’
He is yet to enter pleas to the charges, which can only be heard at the higher court.
Prosecuting advocate Kathryn Johnson opposed bail.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to reside at an address in Onchan, not to contact witnesses, and not to leave the island without court consent.