A 41-year-old man has denied inciting underage girls to engage in sexual activity.
He is accused of sending them photos of his genitals, asking them to engage in sex acts, and buying them alcohol and vapes.
The man cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government.
He appeared before magistrates on October 16, pleading not guilty to four counts of inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, seven counts of sexual communication with a child, nine counts of purchasing alcohol for a minor, and three counts of purchasing vape products for minors.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told magistrates that the allegations involve girls aged between 13 and 15.
It is alleged that Snapchat messages were found by one girl’s mother, relating to the defendant supplying her with alcohol.
He was arrested and his phone was seized.
It’s alleged that messages were found between the defendant and underage girls, in which he had sent them photos of his genitals and asked them for ‘threesomes’.
The man is accused of asking one of the girls for sex, in a message, and when she told him she was 14, he allegedly replied: ‘Age is just a number.’
The girl said she blocked him, but he is then alleged to have contacted her again, under an alias,
Another girl, who was 15, is alleged to have met the man to receive alcohol, and also allegedly received messages with videos of his genitals.
A 13-year-old is alleged to have received a message from the man telling her that, ‘in his head she was 16.’
The case will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on December 18.
Bail has been granted with computer restrictions in place.