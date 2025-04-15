A 58-year-old Douglas man has been fined £250 for disorderly behaviour on a bus.
Liam Patrick Flanagan was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.
Flanagan was said to have boarded the bus on December 12 and told the boy: ‘Move your bag or I will kill you.’
However, when interviewed, he claimed he had said: ‘Move your bag or you’ll spill it.’
Flanagan said that the boy had misheard him and he had a plate in his mouth, which affected his speech.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that Flanagan, of Hazel Close, did not accept he had made a threat, but did accept he was disorderly.