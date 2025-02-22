Alan Graham Seed sent a postal admission to the allegation, which is a civil matter rather than a criminal offence.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that the complainant in the case said she was walking her dog on Eyreton Road in Crosby on November 23, at around 8am.
She said that Seed’s black and white Collie ran towards her, so she picked up her own dog, but she was bitten on the back of her left leg, over her jeans, with the bite breaking the skin and drawing blood.
When asked about the incident later, Seed handed in a written statement, saying his dog, Jess, was 14-years-old.
He said that the two dogs had been barking at each other and the woman had extended her foot towards Jess, as if to kick her away.
He wrote that she had not shown him any evidence and he didn’t believe his dog had made contact.
However, in written mitigation sent to the court, Seed, who lives at Eyreton Road, accepted responsibility.
He said that Jess was now 15 and had never displayed any aggression towards people.
Seed said that he wanted to offer his sincere apologies to the woman.