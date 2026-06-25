Singer-songwriter David Gray visited curlew breeding sites on the Isle of Man this week to shine a spotlight on efforts to protect the endangered wading bird.
The Babylon and This Year’s Love singer was taken to a number of breeding locations by the Manx Peat Partnership, which is working to restore habitats used by curlews and other wildlife.
His visit came during a trip to the island for his first Isle of Man performance at the Villa Marina in Douglas on Tuesday as part of his latest tour.
During his time on the island, Gray also shared his appreciation for the Isle of Man on social media, describing it as a place ‘with a little quirk to it’, and posted about sightseeing and swimming in the sea off Douglas.