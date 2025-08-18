Andrew Alexander Donaldson is accused of failing to declare an account holding £80,000.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between August 2018 and October 2024, and involve him allegedly being overpaid £95,525 due to not disclosing the account.
The court heard that there may be some duplication in the charges as some relate to the same dates.
The case was adjourned until August 19.
Mr Donaldson was represented by advocate Stephen Wood, who said that not guilty pleas were anticipated.
Mr Wood said that his client was currently living in a car, as his benefits had been stopped and he had no address.