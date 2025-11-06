Two men who deny importing and possessing with intent to supply, over four kilos of cocaine, have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Housni Haj Saleh, aged 23, and 26-year-old Mohammed El Guermat Bouchnafa will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
Mr Saleh is also charged with possessing a forged bank note, which can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Saleh recently asked the court to delay committal, via his advocate, claiming difficulties over a language barrier.
However, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered committal to go ahead, saying that he had lived in the UK for seven years and his phone was set up in English.