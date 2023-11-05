Donovan Bradley Kitching, aged 39, of Central Promenade, Douglas, has had an application for bail refused.
He has previously appeared in court charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was remanded at the prison.
Last week, his advocate David Reynolds made an application for bail, saying that an address in Ballasalla was available to his client.
The advocate said that the defendant had also been accepted for a place at probation accommodation Tromode House but there was an extensive waiting list for that.
The bail application was opposed by prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon.
We previously reported that it is alleged that Mr Kitching attacked the victim after he was allegedly lured to the Cinder Path in Douglas by a co-defendant Michael William Glover on August 19.
The Cinder Path links Peel Road with Hillside Avenue.
The alleged victim said he blocked the attack but suffered a deep wound to his hand, which required six stitches, and was also cut on his ear.
The attack is alleged to have been in relation to a £10,000 drug debt allegedly owed by the victim.
Magistrates refused the bail application and the defendant is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on November 17.