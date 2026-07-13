He was previously charged with the rape allegations as well as assault by penetration, four counts of sexual assault, nine counts of taking or making indecent images of children, one count of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.
The new charges laid are three counts of sexual assault outside of the island, 18 charges of taking, making, or possessing indecent images of children, and four counts of recording intimate images.
He cannot be named, unless convicted, due to the Manx Government’s anonymity laws.The case was adjourned until July 28, while the defence advocate reviews the new charges.
The man is remanded.