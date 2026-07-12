James Tinkler, of Christian Road, must also pay £125 prosecution costs.
The court heard that he was with a woman at the Co-op at The Parade in Castletown on May 28, at 1.50pm.
Tinkler was seen putting a bottle of wine into her handbag and another bottle into a Co-op bag that he was carrying.
They then paid for a bottle at the counter, but not the two which were concealed.
Tinkler, 44, claimed he believed the woman had paid for the other bottles.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that the goods had been returned.
He will pay £10 per week, deducted from benefits.