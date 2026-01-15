A man who has denied sexual assault and domestic abuse has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.
He cannot be named, unless convicted, due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government.
The man is accused of assaulting a woman as she slept, with the allegations said to involve him touching intimate parts of her body.
She said she asked him to stop and he allegedly replied: ‘Why?’
The defendant will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
Bail continues, with conditions not to contact the complainant, and not to leave the island without court consent.