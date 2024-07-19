A 32 year old from Douglas who fractured a man’s eye socket during an assault has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Anthony McCabe punched his victim three times in the face as he lay on the ground.
He pleaded guilty to assault causing grievous bodily harm and will appear at the higher court on August 2.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the victim was out in Jaks on April 8, at 1.30am.
He was said to have been involved in a dispute with McCabe which prompted staff to separate them.
The victim then left and went to Marmaris takeaway.
A witness who was at home nearby heard a disturbance in Esplanade Lane and looked out of their window to see McCabe punching the other male in the face as he was on the ground.
He punched him three times to the left of his face, then walked off.
The victim was left on the ground and needed medical attention.
A medical examination showed that he had suffered a large blow out fracture of the eye socket as a result of the assault, and a herniation of the muscles relating to the eye.
This resulted in him being referred to Aintree Hospital.
Mr Kane submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb agreed that the case should be committed to the higher court, and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction and committed McCabe, who lives at Central Promenade in Douglas, for sentencing.
Bail continues with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.