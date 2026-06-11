A 43-year-old man has been fined £150 for being drunk and incapable on Loch Promenade in Douglas.
Andrew Russell Clark was arrested on April 19, at 5.35pm, after police received a report of him lying on the ground at the bus stop at the Bottleneck car park.
He was described as smelling of alcohol and was taken to hospital.
Paramedics asked police to travel with them due to Clark’s demeanour, and after he was discharged, he kicked out as he was put in a police van.
Defence advocate Darren Taubitz handed in a letter relating to medication and said that his client should not have been drinking.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered £125 prosecution costs and Clark will pay £200 per month.